New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education is planning to release the Sample Papers for Term 2 Board Exams of Classes 10 and 12 soon. As per gathered info from news sources, CBSE will upload the Term 2 Sample Papers in January 2022 with a big twist.

Director of Academics, Dr. Joseph Emmanuel has instructed the CBSE committee to focus on two types of paper patterns due to Omicron-related new cases and a new style of questions assessment is also introduced for Term 2, reported ANI.

If cases continue to rise in states across India then, CBSE might go a different way. According to sources, "Two types of Sample Papers for Term 2 are prepared for each subject. 100% Subjective Sample Paper as well as 100% Objective Sample Paper due to the unpredictability around the Omicron variant in all parts of India."

Sample Paper Pattern:

* Examination team of CBSE has suggested that Term 2 Subjective Sample Papers will have 2-5 marks Questions only for all main subjects.

* To prepare for Term 2, a Question Bank for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 has been commissioned and made available for students in collaboration with Educart, to cover strictly Term 2 NCERT-focused objective and subjective questions.

* CBSE committee may release both Objective and Subjective Sample papers for Term 2 soon on the CBSE Academic website.

New Type of Questions introduced in Term 2 Sample Papers

* CBSE has exclusively partnered with the British Council to introduce a Competency-based education (CBE) concept as seen on their website now.

* Term 2 Board paper will have new questions to assess critical thinking and conceptual clarity.

*CBE will be an important aspect of Term 2 question papers now.

*CBSE will organise a pan-India training program for Class 9-12 teachers for proper understanding of CBE and to equip them to better prepare students for Term 2.

Students must note that now, they might have to consider both Objective and Subjective learning for the Term 2 Board examination, and focus on the classroom lectures of teachers, in 100% compliance to these CBSE changes no matter what the COVID situation entails.

(With Inputs provided by Agency)

Posted By: Ashita Singh