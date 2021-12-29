New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education is planning to release the Sample Papers for Term 2 Board Exams of Classes 10 and 12 soon. As per gathered info from news sources, CBSE will upload the Term 2 Sample Papers in January 2022 with a big twist.
Director of Academics, Dr. Joseph Emmanuel has instructed the CBSE committee to focus on two types of paper patterns due to Omicron-related new cases and a new style of questions assessment is also introduced for Term 2, reported ANI.
If cases continue to rise in states across India then, CBSE might go a different way. According to sources, "Two types of Sample Papers for Term 2 are prepared for each subject. 100% Subjective Sample Paper as well as 100% Objective Sample Paper due to the unpredictability around the Omicron variant in all parts of India."
Sample Paper Pattern:
* Examination team of CBSE has suggested that Term 2 Subjective Sample Papers will have 2-5 marks Questions only for all main subjects.
* To prepare for Term 2, a Question Bank for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 has been commissioned and made available for students in collaboration with Educart, to cover strictly Term 2 NCERT-focused objective and subjective questions.
* CBSE committee may release both Objective and Subjective Sample papers for Term 2 soon on the CBSE Academic website.
New Type of Questions introduced in Term 2 Sample Papers
* CBSE has exclusively partnered with the British Council to introduce a Competency-based education (CBE) concept as seen on their website now.
* Term 2 Board paper will have new questions to assess critical thinking and conceptual clarity.
*CBE will be an important aspect of Term 2 question papers now.
*CBSE will organise a pan-India training program for Class 9-12 teachers for proper understanding of CBE and to equip them to better prepare students for Term 2.
(With Inputs provided by Agency)
Posted By: Ashita Singh
