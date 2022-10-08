CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to release the Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam 2023 datesheet soon. As per the latest developments on the same, CBSE is likely to release the new date sheet in the month of November. Meanwhile, CBSE has already released the sample papers for upcoming exams of the classes 10th and 12th. Students must also note that the board is expected to start the CBSE practical exams on January 10 or by January 15.

All the candidates must note that the detailed CBSE Board Datesheet 2023 along with other important details for both classes 10th and 12th will be released soon on the official website, the link for which is cbse.gov.in.

CBSE has decided to go back to the conventional practice of holding board exams once a year. That means, like last year, the board exams won't be conducted in two different terms but only once.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams Date Sheet:

According to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE will conduct class 10 and 12 exams for the 2022-23 academic session from February 15 next year.

"Unlike last year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session in 2023," said Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Students must also note that since the CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams would be conducted only once, the exam pattern would also go back to the way it was. That means CBSE would give subjective questions more preference.

Here's How students can check CBSE Classes 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023:

Log on to the official website - cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on 'CBSE 10th Datesheet 2023' or, 'CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023'

CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2023 will be displayed

Check the dates carefully and download the datesheet

Take a printout of it for future use.

For more details and the latest information on CBSE date sheet, students are advised to check the official website of CBSE