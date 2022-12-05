CAT Result 2022: Scorecards Will Be Out Soon At iimcat.ac.in; Check How To Calculate CAT Score

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will release the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 soon. The exam was conducted on November 27 in three shifts. According to the schedule, the result will be declared in the second week of January next year. However, the fixed date and time for releasing the admit card have not been announced yet.

The selection process for the CAT exam 2022 includes written ability tests, group discussions and personal interviews. "The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly," read the official notice.



The management institute will verify the objections raised on the IIM CAT 2022 answer key, and the final answer key and result will be declared in January next year. Further, the final answer keys will be released along with the IIM CAT results on the official website.



The CAT exam was conducted at 294 exam centres across 154 cities in India on November 27 for admission to MBA and PGDM courses at IIMs. As the exam was held in three sessions, the CAT score of candidates will be subjected to the normalisation process.

CAT Result 2022: How To Calculate CAT Score

Step 1: Candidates can use any CAT 2022 score predictor from the different websites

Step 2: Now, register for percentile predictor by entering your name, email, mobile number, city and pin code

Step 3: Candidates can use the CAT score calculator to know the expected score vs percentile



CAT Result 2022: Here’s How To Check CAT 2022 Result

Step 1: Go to the official website at– iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘IIM CAT 2022 Result’ on the homepage

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: CAT 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen