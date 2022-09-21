CAT Exam 2022: Application Process To End Today; Here's How To Apply

The last date to register for the Common Admission Test, CAT, has been set as today (September 21). Students who wish to register for the exam are advised to visit the official webpage and make themselves register for the paper. Earlier the deadline for the CAT exam registration was set as September 14. However, the deadline was later extended to September 21.

Students can register for the CAT exam till 5 PM today (September 21). Candidates should note that any application submitted after the deadline will not be considered. Students can visit the official website to register for the exam -- iimcat.ac.in

In an official notice, candidates were informed that now they have the facility to choose Imphal (Manipur) as a preferred city for CAT 2022.

CAT Application fees:

Students who belong to the general category are required to pay Rs 2,230 as fees for the CAT registration, whereas those students who belong to the reserved category have to pay Rs 1150 as application fees.

CAT 2022: Check important dates here

Application process to start on -- 3 August 2022

Application process to end on -- 21 September 2022

Admit card to be out on -- 27th October 2022

Exam to be conducted on -- 27th November 2022

GATE-2023 Results -- 16th March 2023

If you also want to register for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CAT 2022: Here’s how to register for CAT online

Step 1: Go to the official website -- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to find the link that reads 'registration' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to register themselves using their login with the ID and password

Step 4: Candidates have to now fill in the details and upload the necessary documents required

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Click on submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the application form for future use.

Documents required to register for CAT 2022

List of documents candidates will need to register for CAT Exam 2022

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

The graduation mark sheet and certificate

Certificate of BirthAddress Proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PWD certificate (if applicable)

Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking Details

Indian Institute of Management conducts the CAT exam every year. The institute conducts the exam in three sessions and each session is of two hours. This year the exam will take place on November 27, 2022.