CAT Exam 2020 Date and Time: Common Admission Test (CAT) examination-- a national level aptitude test-- will be conducted on November 29, 2020. Read on to know the guidelines issued by the board.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Common Admission Test (CAT) exam will be held on November 29, 2020. Now, there are very few days left in the exam, amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some guidelines have been issued for students. Students need to follow the guidelines and SOPs during the examination. Candidates should note that they must carry their original ID proof before going to the CAT 2020 exam center. Along with that, candidates can carry their PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, ration card or passport.

The exam will be conducted in three shifts. Accordingly, first shift from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, second shift from 12:30 am to 2:30 pm and third from 4:30 pm to 6:30. Also, the candidates are advised to report to the center half an hour before the examination. Candidates should note that during the examination, candidates will also have to carry the undertaking form for the COVID-19 negative report. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this examination will be conducted in 156 examination centers. Strict security arrangements will be adopted by the institute on this examination in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

After the CAT 2020 entrance exam is over, hand over the signed CAT admit card to the invigilator present at the examination center. Candidates should note to avoid attempting to appear for the CAT 2020 exam more than once. If a candidate appears in the examination multiple times (in multiple shifts), the candidate will be considered disqualified. Candidates should note not to use the keyboard at any time. This will lock your computer system.

Also, the candidates should note that no jewelery, high heels and shoes should be worn inside the exam center. Candidates should note-- not to use mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, own stationery items, purses and or goggles.

Posted By: Srishti Goel