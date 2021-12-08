New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad will release the Common Admission Test, CAT Answer Key 2021 today (November 8). According to the notice on IIM's official website, IIM's CAT answer key along with the response sheet will be available on the website from 10 am and candidates can check the answer key on iimcat.ac.in.

IIM entrance exam took place on November 28, 2021. According to the past trends followed by the institute, the answer key of the exam is generally released about 10-11 days after the exam. The CAT 2021 exam was conducted at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India in three shifts and approximately, 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

It should be noted, that candidates will be able to access the answer key and response sheet from the 'Candidate Response Tab' that will be activated soon. If you have also appeared for the exam, then here are the steps through which you can download the answer keys.

Steps to download CAT Answer Keys 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Common Admission Test – iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the 'Candidate Response Tab' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate has to enter their user ID and Password in order to access the response sheet.

Step 4: CAT Answer Key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can cross-check their answers with this key

Candidates should note that CAT answer key 2021 is only provisional in nature, and candidates will get the opportunity to raise objections. In order to raise objections, candidates can visit the Objection Management Tab that will be activated soon after the key is released.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen