New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will release the IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 admit card today, October 27. The institute will release the admit card at 5 pm, and it will be available till November 28. Candidates who will be appearing for CAT 2021 Exam can download the admit card from its official website -- iimcat.ac.in.



Around 2.31 lakh candidates have enrolled themselves for the entrance exam which will take place on November 28 at over 400 test centres in 159 cities across the country.



Last year, the CAT exam duration was reduced from three hours to two hours which will be implemented this year as well. Subsequently, the IIM Ahmedabad -- exam conducting institute -- also reduced the number of questions asked in the exam. Now, candidates will have 40 minutes to solve questions from each section of the paper.



Here's how you can Download CAT 2021 Admit Card



Step 1: Visit the official website -- iimcat.ac.in



Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the link of CAT admit card download -- click on that



Step 3: Log in to the candidate portal



Step 4: Click on download admit card



Step 5: Take the printout and keep it for future use



NOTE: Information like, address of the exam venue and other different information will be mentioned on the CAT admit card.



Students are required to carry their CAT admit card 2021 along with a valid photo ID proof while entering the examination hall. The format of the CAT 2021 entrance exam will be the same as last year, and the paper will consist of three sections Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

