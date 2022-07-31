CAT 2022 To Be Held On November 27; Check Details Here

The official notice for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 has been issued by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore today (July 31). According to the official notice, the management entrance test will be held on November 27. Candidates can check the official notice from the official website of the education board -- iimcat.ac.in.

The notice further stated that the CAT registration process will begin on August 3 and candidates who are interested in registering for the exam can check the official website of the education board. The application process will be closed on September 14 (5 PM). The admit card will be available to download from October 27.

Students should note that CAT 2022 exam is in a computer-based format on November 27, 2022. The exam will be conducted in three sessions. The exam conducting body will conduct the exam in test centers spread across around 150 test cities. Students will also be given the opportunity to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

CAT 2022 application fee increased

This year the CAT application fees have been increased.

Candidates who belong to the unreserved category would be required to pay Rs 2300 as the application fee. Last year the application fee for the same was 1900.

Meanwhile, candidates who belong to the reserved category will have to pay Rs 1500. Earlier, the application fee was Rs 950.

In order to appear for the CAT exam, the candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. Candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories are required to have at least 45 per cent of marks in order to appear for the exam.

CAT paper format

The exam will have three sections -- Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA).