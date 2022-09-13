CAT 2022 Registration To End Tomorrow; Here's All You Need To Know

THE COMMON Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration process will conclude tomorrow, September 14, 2022. Those candidates who want to apply online can visit the official website--iimcat.ac.in. and fill up the application form.

It must be noted by the students that the application fee for the students belonging to the different categories is different. The application fee for the candidates belonging to the general category is Rs 2,300, while those who belong to the reserved category need to pay a fee of Rs 1,150.

The CAT 2022 examination will be conducted on November 27 and candidates can start downloading the admit card from October 27, 2022.

CAT Registration 2022: How To Apply?

Applicants can follow the below-mentioned steps and apply for the CAT 2022 exams.

Step 1: Go to the official website--iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'New Candidate Registration'.

Step 3: Now, the candidates need to enter their registration credentials.

Step 4: Once the candidates are done with the registration, they need to log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Step 5: You then need to fill up the CAT 2022 Application Form.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the fees.

Step 7: You are now done with the application process, download the CAT 2022Application form.

NOTE: Take a printout of the application form.

Candidates who will be appearing for the CAT 2022 exam are advised to not change their phone number and e-mail id till the CAT 2022 is concluded as their e-mail id and mobile number will be verified via OTP. Once the verification is concluded, the candidates will receive the user ID and password.

CAT Registration 2022: Documents Required:

In order to apply for the exam, candidates need scanned marksheets from Class 10 onwards- marksheets of Class 10, 12, bachelor's degree/ master's degree, diploma, and others. Also, if they have any work experience, they would also need documents related to that. Apart from this, candidates will need a passport-size photo and signature.

In case students have any confusion, they are advised to refer to the official website and check the list of all the required documents from there. Also, in order to get all the latest details, they need to keep checking the official website.