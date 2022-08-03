CAT 2022 Registration Begins; All You Need To Know About Eligibility Criteria, Fees, And More

The registration cum entrance process for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 has started from August 3,2022 and will close on September 14, 2022 at 5 PM. Students waiting to take admission to postgraduate level courses in top B-Schools (business degrees) across India can apply at the official website-- iimcat.ac.in. The last to apply for CAT exams is September 14. Meanwhile, the entrance exam will be held on November 27.

However, you must check the details related to the eligibility criteria, duration, and center of the exam before doing the registration.

CAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Students who have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 % marks or equivalent CGPA can apply for CAT. Candidates belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories, require 45% marks to appear in the exams. Additionally, students who are appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who are waiting for their results can also apply.

CAT 2022: Exam Duration

Earlier, the exams were of three hours but it has been reduced to two hours or 120 minutes since 2021. The question paper will have three sections- verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.

CAT 2022: Reservation

According to legal requirements, 15% of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 27% for Other Backward Classes candidates belonging to the “Non-Creamy” layer (NC-OBC), up to 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates and 5% for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD). However, students are advised to pay clear attention while filling up the forms as no change in the category will be allowed once the registrations are done.

CAT 2022: Fee

Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 2300. The candidate needs to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. Meanwhile, the same for SC, ST, and PwD category is Rs 1,150.

CAT 2022: Admit Cards

Students can download the admit cards from October 27 onwards.

CAT 2022: How To Get Exam Center Of Choice?

Students can select six test cities, as per their preference, while doing the registration. After the registrations are concluded, candidates will be allotted one among the six preferred cities subject to availability. In case candidates are not allotted any of these cities, a nearby city will be allotted.

CAT 2022: Results

The CAT 2022 exam results are likely to be announced by the second week of January 2023. The CAT 2022 score is valid only till December 31, 2023.