CAT 2022: Exam To Be Held On Nov 27; Check Timings And Guidelines To Follow

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 for admission to IIMs and B-Schools will be held on November 27. The exam will be conducted in three shifts including 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Candidates can download the admit card at– iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates must be aware of the timings for the CAT 2022 exam so that they do not miss anything. Due to Covid 19 protocol candidates will have to follow certain CAT exam guidelines and are expected to reach the test center before the commencement of the exam so that the authorities have much time to check student's documents and body temperature.



The CAT exam dress code will be allowed aspirants to wear Socks, plain pullovers, sweaters and cardigans without any pockets. Sleepers and sandals with low heels are allowed to wear. Shoes and footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are not allowed to wear. Candidates with metal implants, pacemaker, etc in their bodies have to show the authority medical certificate. Mask will be permitted beyond the Frisking Point.



Candidates have to print the CAT admit card on A4-size paper. Admit cards will be considered valid only if the candidate's photograph and signature images are readable. So candidates are advised to use a laser printer to print out the admit card.



Candidates have to report at the exam centre as per the reporting time one day before the exam. The deadline for entering the exam venue is 8:15 am for the morning shift, 12:15 pm for the noon shift and 4:15 for the afternoon shift.



At the exam centre, candidates have to use the mouse to select the right option as an answer for MCQ-based questions and the on-screen keyboard to answer a non-MCQ. Do not use the physical keyboard as it can lock the test if it happens candidates have to contact the authority immediately. Candidates will be provided with one pen and one scribble pad. Candidates have to drop the admit card, pen and scribble pad with all pages intact in the boxes once exams are over.