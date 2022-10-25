CAT 2022 Admit Cards To Be Released On October 27; Here's How To Download

The Indian Institute of Management has closed the registration for Common Admission Test (CAT) and now CAT admits card will be issued on October 27. Candidates who registered for the common test can check the official website-- iimcat.ac.in to download the CAT admit card 2022.

As per the official notification released on site, the CAT hall ticket will be issued at 5 pm on October 27. Candidates will be required to log in to the CAT official website with credentials including their application numbers and dates of birth to download the admit card.

The CAT 2022 admit cards will have the candidates’ details including application numbers, roll numbers, exam centres and reporting and exam time. Candidates must carry CAT admit card 2022 to the exam centre along with valid ID proof while appearing for the CAT exam 2022. Meanwhile, aspiring Management candidates can check the steps to download the admit cards below.

CAT Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Go to the official website -- iimcat.ac.in

Click on the CAT 2022 admit card designated link

On the next window, insert the login credentials as required

Submit and download the CAT 2022 admit card

CAT 2022 Examination Pattern

CAT 2022 will be conducted online at designated exam centres across the country on November 27. CAT 2022 paper will have three sessions -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. Candidates will have to solve each section within 40 minutes. Applicants taking the CAT 2022 exam will not be able to switch from one section to another while solving the questions. For the uninitiated, CAT scores are used for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes offered by several management institutes in the country.