THE INDIAN Institute of Management (IIM) will declare the CAT 2022 Admit card today (October 27). The Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) will be conducted on November 27, 2022. Aspiring candidates can check the official website -- iimcat.ac.in -- for further information related to the release of admit cards. The candidates can download the admit cards from October 27 to November 27, 2022. This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the CAT examination and it will be conducted in online mode.

CAT Exam will be conducted in 150 test centres across the country. Candidates can check test cities and the address of the test centre on the CAT website which will be indicated in the Admit Card. Candidates must check and verify the details such as name, CAT registration number, guidelines, venue, and timings mentioned on the CAT admit card after downloading.

The Duration of the test will be 120 minutes and candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section. There will be three sessions

Session I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Session II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Session III: Quantitative Ability

CAT 2022 Admit Card: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will find the link highlight ‘ CAT Admit card’ click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to fill in their login credentials and submit

Step 4: Now, the CAT Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the admit card and take a printout for further use

During the entrance process for the CAT examination centre, candidates have to show a hard copy of the CAT 2022 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof. If a candidate is facing any issues while downloading the admit card or any errors on it, candidates should inform it immediately on the CAT helpline number- 18002108720

