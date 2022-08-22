CAT 2022: Admission Process To Conclude On September 14; Here's How To Apply

The application process for the Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 is underway. The last date to fill out the application form is set as September 14, 2022. Candidates who are interested to get enrolled at the Indian Institutes of Management, IIMs have to appear for the CAT exam. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam are advised to check and fill the form online at oniimcat.ac.in.

Students should note that not only IIMs but other renowned institutes and universities for admission to MBS/ PGDBM programmes for management also accept the CAT scores. Students should note that CAT scores will not be enough to get into IIMs, they are also required to separately apply at the various varsities/ institutes for postgraduate admission. The exam will take place on November 27, 2022.

CAT 2022 Online Application: Documents required, fees etc.

Candidates would require some necessary documents in order to apply for the exam.

Passport size photograph and signature (scanned imaged as per specifications provided below)

Valid EWS/ NC-OBC/ SC/ ST Certificate (if applicable)

Valid PwD Certificate (if applicable)

CAT 2022 application fee increased

This year the CAT application fees have been increased.

SC, ST, and PwD candidates: Rs 1150

For all other candidates: Rs 2300

CAT paper format

The exam will have three sections -- Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA).

How to Fill CAT 2022 Application Form?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- oniimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads “New Candidate Registration”

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the registration credentials

Step 4: Once the registration is done, students now need to log in using the system-generated ID and password

Step 5: Fill up the CAT 2022 Application Form

Step 6: Now, students have to upload the necessary documents and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the CAT 2022 Application form

NOTE: Take a printout of the submitted CAT 2022 form for future reference