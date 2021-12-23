New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As per the updates provided by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, the education body is expected to announce the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) soon, (tentatively in the second week of January 2022). Candidates who have appeared for the exam are requested to keep an eye over IIM's official website -- iimcat.ac.in. In order to check the results, candidates have to use their ID and password in the login window.

Back on December 08, the education body released the CAT answer key, and candidates raised their objections on the answer key till December 11. CAT results include details such as overall scores and percentile along with the name of the candidate, roll number, category, etc. Once the results are out, IIM will begin the admission process based on the CAT cut-off. If you want to download CAT's scorecard, then here's a step-wise guide to do it.

CAT 2021 Result: How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIM CAT -- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, the candidate will find the link of “Score 2021” -- click on it

Step 3: Now, a new window of the result of CAT 2021 will open. Candidates are required to enter the CAT login credentials--User ID and Password-- to download CAT results.

Step 4: Now, the candidate has to enter CAT login credentials and click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: Once logged in, the candidate will find the link that reads “CAT 2021 result/scorecard” from the candidates' menu bar

Step 6: The CAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

While talking about numbers, then a total of 2.30 lakh candidates applied for the management entrance exam, and 85 per cent attendance was recorded.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen