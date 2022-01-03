New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 Result is likley to be announced today, January 3. However, the institute conducting the exam, IIM Ahmedabad, is yet to make an official announcement. CAT 2021 was held on November 28, 2021, and after a few days of examination, IIM Ahmedabad released the provisional Answer Key on December 8 for candidates to raise objections.

Reportedly, over 2 lakh candidates appeared for CAT 2021 examination that took place at 438 test centres across 156 cities in the country. Once the result is released, candidates can download their scorecard from the official website--iimcat.ac.in.

How to download CAT 2021 Scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT--iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on CAT 2021 Result link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as application number, etc.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: CAT 2021 Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Selection Criteria:

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for further rounds, that is, Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interviews (PI). "The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs," read the official notice.

The notice further read that IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, work experience, academic diversity and other inputs in ranking and shortlisting of candidates. Also, the process, academic cut-offs and weights allocated to the evaluation may vary across IIMs.

