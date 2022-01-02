New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad will soon announce the Common Admission Test, CAT 2021 results. Candidates who are waiting for the results are requested to keep a close eye on the official website -- iimcat.ac.in as the scorecard and percentile will be uploaded on it.

"The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs," read the official notice.

Approximately 1.9 lakh candidates appeared for the IIM CAT 2021. The exam took place on November 28, 2021, at 438 test centres across 156 cities in the country.

Selection criteria:

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of performance in the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interviews (PI).

How to check IIM CAT Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official page of CAT 2021 -- iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, the candidate needs to log in using the user ID and password.

Step 3: Now, CAT 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Candidate can check their scores/percentile carefully

NOTE: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

As per past trends, the result is likely to be out by 1 pm. According to IIM Ahmedabad's information bulletin, results will be tentatively available starting from the second week of January 2022.

The Preliminary answer key was released on December 8, 2021, following which candidates got a few days to raise objections on the same. Performance in the CAT 2021 examination plays an essential role in the admission process.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen