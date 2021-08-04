CAT 2021: Interested candidates must have a Bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA by a recognised University.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, is all set to begin the Common Admission Test, CAT 2021 registration process from today, August 4, 2021. The entrance exam will be conducted as a centre-based test (CBT) in three sessions. Interested candidates can fill the application form via the official website of IIM CAT--iimcat.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 15, 2021. The CAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021.

CAT 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates must have a Bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA by a recognised University, while for SC/ST and PwD candidates, the minimum required marks is 45 per cent. Also, candidates who are appearing for the final year of the Bachelor's or are waiting for their results can apply for CAT 2021.

“However, it may be noted that such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate,” an official statement said.

How to apply for CAT 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official site of IIM CAT-- iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on CAT 2021 link

Step 3: Enter log in details

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload asked documents such as passport size photo and signature

Step 6: Click submit and make the payment of application fees

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

Please Note: The registration fees is Rs 2200 for General and OBC and Rs 1100 for SC/ST and PwD candidates.

CAT 2021: Admit Card Date

As per the official notice, the admit card will be issued by IIM by Octiver 27, 2021.

CAT helps a person in securing admission to postgraduate and fellow Management programmes at IIMs in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Indore, Amritsar, Udaipur, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Jammu, Lucknow, Kashipur, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Kozhikode, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Visakhapatnam.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv