The online application process for CAT 2020 (Common Admission Test) has commenced. Interested candidates can now fill CAT 2020 application form by visiting the official website of CAT. The registration facility will conclude on September 16. The entrance exam will be conducted on November 29 in two sessions across 156 cities. Last year, more than 2.44 lakh candidates had registered for CAT exam. This year, the number of applications is expected to be higher. Read on to know about the CAT 2020 application process, eligibility and other important details related to the exam.

How to Apply for CAT 2020

Step 1 visit the official website i.e, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2 Click on registered candidate login.

Step 3 Enter basic details such as name, date of birth, email ID, phone number and nationality.

Step 4 Click to generate OTP

Step 5 Enter the OTP and proceed forward

Step 6 Fill the application form with personal, academic, work ex related details

Step 7 Upload required documents

Step 8 Select the program and the Test city

Step 9 Pay the application fee according to your category.

CAT 2020 Application Fee

The application fee for the CAT exam can be paid through Credit card/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI

General and NC-OBC- Rs. 2,000

SC, ST and PwD- Rs 1, 000

Eligibility Criteria

The aspirant must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any stream with minimum 50 per cent marks or equivalent from a recognized university. However, candidates belonging to Schedule Cast (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) and Person’s with Disability (PwD) are restricted to hold a minimum of 45 per cent marks.

Also, candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree and those who are awaiting results for the final year can apply. For further details on eligibility criteria, students can visit www.iimcat.ac.in

Documents Required

The CAT application process required a candidate’s personal and academic history. Here are is the list given below for the documents required to fill CAT 2020 online application form.

1. Candidate needs net banking details for online transactions, debit cards or the credit card details will also work.

2. Candidate’s mobile number and functional email ID.

3. Permanent address proof, for example, Adhar Card.

4. Marksheets of Graduation, Class 12 and Class 10.

5. NC-OBS, SC, ST PwD candidates can download the category certificate from the CAT website. It should be uploaded as a PDF document (self-attested, dully-filled) along with the application form.

Size and format details of documents

The Candidate also needs to attach the scanned copy of the signature and a passport size photograph. Scanned passport size photograph must be 80mm X 35mm. It should only be in jpg or jpeg format with a 150px resolution.

Scanned Signature must be placed on a white background sheet with 80mm X 35 mm size. It should be in jpg or jpeg format only. Make sure to keep it 150pc in resolution.

