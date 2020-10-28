CAT 2020 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management will release the 'admit card' for Common Admission Test 2020 at iimcat.ac.in, know how to download.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indian Institute of Management will release the 'admit card' for Common Admission Test 2020 on its official website today (October 28) at 5 pm. Aspirants who have filled the application form can download their admit cards from iimcat.ac.in or direct portal- cdn.digialm.com. Alternatively, candidates can also easily access their admit card 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to download the admit card for Common Admission Test 2020 and other important details related to the exam.

How to download Admit Card

Step-1: Visit the official website of IIM-Indore i.e, iimcat.ac.in

Step-2: Click on ' admissions’ at the top of the page

Step-3: Click on ‘Admit Card’, written on a page timeline

Step-4: The candidate will be redirected to the Admit Card link

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Fill in the details properly.

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: The CAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step-11: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

According to the latest notification issued by the board, the admit card for CAT 2020 will be released on the official website of the Indian Institute of Management, Indore. After downloading the Admi card, thoroughly check the name, exam center and other details written on it. The candidates will have to carry the hall ticket at the time of examination.

In the wake of coronavirus, the exam will be conducted in the 156 examination centers across the country and it will be a computer-based exam. The strict rules and guidelines will be followed by the institutions and the students as the examination is conducted amidst the crisis.

Posted By: Srishti Goel