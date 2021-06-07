Students from across the country came on Twitter Monday morning to urge their respective states and Union Education Ministry to cancel the University exams in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The universities across the country, whether Central, Public or Private have either commenced or are gearing up to commence the final year end-semester exams. The University of Delhi commenced its final year end-semester exams for all its Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in online mode.



However, students from across the country came on Twitter Monday morning to urge their respective states and Union Education Ministry to cancel the University exams in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Students listed the health risks associated with conducting offline exams as well as the lack of proper flow of classes and education during the pandemic, to urge the power centres in respective states and New Delhi to cancel the end-semester University exams.

‘Promote all students of UG/PG’

“Life is very important for every student. In this situation, student's health matters not the exams. Promote all students of UG/PG,” wrote a user on Twitter while tagging Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others.

Another user tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath and explained the risks of Universities in Uttar Pradesh going ahead with offline exams.

“#canceluniversityexams Sir we are in dengerus condition offline exam can effect our health so I request you to promote student's or take online examination we are not able to give offline exam . Going to examination centres physically can risk our life. @myogiadityanath,” the user wrote.

Users also listed the reasons behind their plea to cancel the University end-semester exams.

“During second covid wave –

• no proper studies.

• no proper study material.

• no proper online classes.

• deaths of many closed ones. Please understand the problem of college students. Promote us,” wrote a user.

During second covid wave -

• no proper studies.

• no proper study material.

• no proper online classes.

• deaths of many closed ones.



Please understand the problem of college students. Promote us. #canceluniversityexams #canceluniversityexams2021@EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/XiMD4TC3EH — 𝓐𝓷𝓴𝓲𝓽 𝓜𝓪𝓾𝓻𝔂𝓪‼️ (@111ankitmaurya) June 7, 2021

Another user on Twitter alleged a Lucknow-based University to be a COVID super-spreader by linking it with offline end-semester exams.

It won't be wrong to call @AKTU_Lucknow a super spreader of Covid in Uttar Pradesh. The cases in UP started to rise as soon as the students began to return to their hometown from their campus. Surprise surprise.#canceluniversityexams https://t.co/4reszW02S1 — Prachi (@Prachi13718981) June 7, 2021

Posted By: Mukul Sharma