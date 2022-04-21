New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is going to conduct the class 10th and 12th Term 2 examinations from April 26. The Central Board has also released the admit card for class 10th and 12th students on April 14. Earlier, in November-December 2021, CBSE had conducted its term one examination that was based on all objective questions. However, amid rising cases of the coronavirus a section of students and teachers are demanding to cancel CBSE Term 2exams.

Several students and teachers have taken to their respective Twitter handle to ask for the cancellation of exams or follow the MCQ pattern Or declare the final result based on the best marks in either the first term or the second.

There is a lot of uncertainty now and nothing is confirmed, however, if we go by the rules that CBSE had declared last year, then there are chances that if a high number of coronavirus infections are detected then the board's second term might be pushed or cancelled.

Last year CBSE announced that if the term 2 exams could not be conducted, then the results will be based on the performance of students on the term 1 MCQ examination. "Results would be based on the performance of students on Term I MCQ based examination and internal assessments. The weightage of marks of term I examination conducted by the Board will be increased to provide year end results of candidates," CBSE in its statement mentioned.

If the schools are closed during March-April 2022, then, "results would be based on the performance of students on Term I MCQ based examination and internal assessments. The weightage of marks of Term I examination conducted by the Board will be increased to provide year-end results of candidates."

The current situation of the Covid 19 search is not that serious as the nation is 24 hours is recording over thousand cases and that too with low risk of hospitalisation. Keep in mind all this and more it is up to CBSE to decide what can be done.

A major chunk of students on social media is asking and trending #CBSEExam and #CancelBoardExams2022 amid covid spike.

#cancelboardexam2022

What a justice....

6-7 months for term 1

4 months for term 2..

We want result on basis of #BestOfEitherTerms or Please give some more time atleast 20 days more.#cbseterm2 #CBSE — Anonymous (@preapexx) April 21, 2022

#cancelboardexams2022 #cbse there are students who lost their parents or themselves suffering in hospitals,as there is spike in death rates so doesn't it count?how do you think they will write with tht mental stability?pls think abt it before telling us to attend the exam. — jiaa.k (@jiaa72567665) April 21, 2022

#CBSE has said if covid cases increase then there shall be MCQ now that cases are increasingits high time to make term 2 internal Assesment or MCQ only like term 1. pic.twitter.com/TtP5pZK0hF — random (@random41944271) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, CBSE term 2 examinations will be held on 50% of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier the CBSE turn to papers will have both objective and subjective questions. Return to exam should be held for a duration of two hours.

Also, the Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced the exact weightage for term one and term two for the final result but it is likely that the weightage for the CBSE Board exam for classes 10th and 12th can be announced soon.

