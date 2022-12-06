Calicut University Results 2022: Scorecards For 3rd And 8th Semester Exams Released; Here’s How To Check

THE UNIVERSITY of Calicut (UOC) on Monday released the results of the 3rd and 8th-semester exams. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results at– uoc.ac.

UOC 3rd Semester Result 2022 is released for various undergraduate courses including BA, BCA, BSc and others. The results are released for various programs for the Regular, Supplementary and Improvement exams. UOC 8th semester results were released for BTech regular and supplementary exams.

Calicut University conducts exams for various courses like B.Voc, BA, B.Sc, B.PEd, B.Com, B.Ed, B.arch, B.Tech, B.Sc, BA, LLB, BBA, PG Diploma, MBBS, MA, M.Sc, MSW, MTA, MA, M.Tech. All the candidates appearing in the exam are required to score passing marks as set by the university to qualify for the semester exams.

According to the exam pattern of Calicut University, the question paper consisted of objective, descriptive, or both combinations of descriptive and objective type questions. The Calicut University entrance examination was held in the month of August. The duration of the examination was two hours.

Calicut University Result 2022: Here’s How To Check Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website– uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Now, a new page with UOC result link will open

Step 4: Click on the link for 3rd or 8th semester

Step 5: Candidates have to fill in their registration number and security page

Step 6: Now, submit the credentials and access the UOC login

Note: Download and take a printout of the 3rd and 8th-semester results for future references