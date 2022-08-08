CA Results 2022: CA Foundation Results Likely To Be Declared This Week | Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, is expected to announce the CA Foundation Result soon. As per media reports, the institute is expected to declare the results next week. Students who appeared for the ICAI result for CA Foundation May are advised to keep a close tab on the official website. Once the results are announced, then students will be able to check and download their results from the official website -- caresults.icai.org, icai.org

However, students should note that the result declaration date is tentative in nature and can be changed. The ICAI is yet to announce an official result declaration date as well as time. These CA Foundation May exams were held from June 24 to 30, 2022. As per the report in Times Now, the results can be declared by August 11, 2022.

Further, students should know that ICAI had already declared the CA Inter Result and CA Final Results on their website. The result date for both these papers was announced by the CCM of ICAI Dhiraj Khandelwal.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to download the results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CA Foundation Results 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- caresults.icai.org, icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CA Foundation Results 2022'-- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The CA Foundation Results 2022 will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Students should note that once the results are released, ICAI will upload them on the official website. Before the result is declared, ICAI would also announce a result date and time, as it does every time.

Further, for more details students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the ICAI.