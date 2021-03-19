CA Results 2021: The students, who appeared in the ICAI CA January 2021 examinations, will be able to check their results at the students' institute portal, icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in or on the result portal caresults.icai.org.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the probable date of releasing the results of the CA examinations held in January 2021. According to an update by the ICAI today, the results of the Chartered Accountant Final Examination (Old and New Courses) and Foundation Examinations, conducted in January 2021, will be declared on Sunday, March 21 or Monday, March 22.

Check CA results by following these steps

Step 1: The students, waiting for the results, will have to first login on the results portals at icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in or on the result portal caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage of the results portal, the candidates have to click on the result tab given on the home page.

Step 3: After this, you will have to click on the link of your respective course on the new page.

Step 4: Then fill your registration number or pin number and your roll number on the new page and submit it.

Step 5: After this, the candidates will be able to see their results on the screen. You can download the results or save it for your future reference

According to the notice issued today by ICAI, all such students who wish to receive CA Final Result 2021 or CA Foundation Result 2021 by email, must register their email ID on the Institute website. For email registration candidates can visit icaiexam.icai.org

The registration process for CA examinations, scheduled in May, to end on March 31

On the other hand, the institute has released the time table for the May 2021 session examinations. The CA Intermediate and Final examinations will be held from May 22 to June 5, 2021. The registration process for these exams will start from March 31 and will continue till April 13.

