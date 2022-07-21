CA Result 2022: ICAI CA Inter Result Declared At icai.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has declared the results for CA Intermediate May 2022 examination today (July 21). Students who appeared for the exam can check and download the results from the official website --- icai.nic.in

Students should note that in order to check the results, they would need their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July 2022, and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.” the ICAI said in an official statement.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CA Inter Result May 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official page -- icai.nic.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage will find the link that reads 'CA Inter May 2022 Result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter all the details as asked.

Step 4: The CA Intermediate result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CA Inter Result May 2022: Websites

icai.nic.in

icai.org

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

The ICAI apart from CA results will also announce the results for the International Taxation Assessment Test 2022 today (July 21).

Students should note that in order to clear the CA Intermediate May 2022 examination, they need to score at least 40 per cent marks on each paper while the overall pass percentage should not be less than 50 per cent marks.

Candidates who will clear the Inter exam will further be eligible to register for CA Final November 2022 examination.