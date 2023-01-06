CA Result 2022-23: CA Final, Inter Scorecard To Be Declared On Jan 10 At icai.org; Here's How To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday released the result dates for ICAI CA Final and Intermediate examination. The results are likely to be announced on January 10, 2023. Once released candidates can check the result at– icai.org.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.” reads the official notice.

CA final examinations were conducted from November 1 to 15, 2022. While the CA Intermediate exams were conducted from November 2 to 17 in the offline mode. According to past trends, the ICAI will likely announce the names of all India toppers which will be listed course-wise.

CA Result 2022-23: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link ICAI CA results 2022 on the home page.

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to enter login details.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.Step 5: Check the result and download the page.