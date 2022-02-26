New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results for the CA Intermediate result today(February 26). Once the results will be declared candidates can check and download the scorecard from the official website of the institute -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

In order to download the result candidates need to log in on the official websites -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

“Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old Course and New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 24th February 2022,” an ICAI statement issued in this regard said.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” it added.

How To Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the results link -- click on that

Step 3: Log in with the credentials -- click on submit

Step 4: The results will appear in front of you

NOTE: Download the results and take a printout of them for future use.

It should be noted that ICAI is expected to announce the result of the ICAI CA Intermediate exam(both old and new courses).

Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, also took to his Twitter and wrote, “Intermediate results of CA exams is expected to be declared on 26th February.”

Besides this, the registration process for the CA intermediate, foundation, and final exams has been started, and the last day to register is March 13. Meanwhile, the last day to submit the application with late fees is March 20.

