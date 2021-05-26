CA May Exams 2021: ICAI has rescheduled Inter, Final, and PQC exam 2021 for old and new courses. Now, the exams will begin on July 5, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled Inter, Final, and PQC exam 2021 for old and new courses. Now, the exams will begin on July 5, 2021. Earlier, the exams were supposed to held in May 2021. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, ICAI rescheduled the exams. The detailed schedule regarding the exams will be released soon on the official website of ICAI-- icai.org.

“In continuation to the Announcement dated 27th April 2021, it is hereby announced for general information that the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme}, Final {Under Old and New Scheme} and Post Qualification Course, viz.,: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and Internal Taxation- Assessment Test (INTT-AT) of May 2021 examinations shall now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021 across the globe. The detailed schedule/ notification for the said examinations will be announced shortly," the official notice read.

Important Announcement - ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate, Final & PQC Examinations for May 2021 will now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021. Detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Exams will be announced shortly.

Earlier, the CA Inter exam was scheduled to be held on May 22 and the CA Final exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 21.

Meanwhile, the institute has also extended the deadline from May 31 to June 30, for the completion of orientation course or IT training by CA students. As per the policy of CA Education and Training, students are required to complete Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (ICITSS) consisting of Information Technology Training (ITT) and Orientation Course (OC) each of 15 days before registering for practical training.

“Due to the prevailing COVID situation, the Institute has given relaxation to such category of students time to time who has joined the practical training (article ship) without completing ITT/OC. The Council in its 401st meeting noted that there are few students who are yet to complete ITT/OC before 31st May, 2021,” the official statement read.

