CA Intermediate Result 2022: ICAI To Declare May Exam Results On July 21

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is expected to declare CA Intermediate result soon. Now, as per lCAI, the CA Intermediate results for May 2022 can be released on July 21. Candidates who appeared for the CA inter exams in May 2022 will be able to check their results, once released. They can access their results on the official website of the institute -- icai.nic.in.

An ICAI statement issued on the same reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.

Meanwhile, candidates must note that they would have to log in at the official websites -- icai.nic.in with their registration numbers or PIN numbers along with roll numbers.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022: Here's How To Check

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in

Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage.

Login with the credentials

Submit and download scorecards for future use.

This year, ICAI has already declared the CA Final result 2022 for the May session on July 15. Along with the CA Final result 2022, the institute has also announced the list of the CA Final toppers and their pass percentage for both groups 1 and 2.

For more details and the latest updates, candidates can visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) at icai.org or icai.nic.in.