CA Inter, Final Exams 2022: ICAI Begins Registrations For Inter, Final November Exams | Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has started the process of applying for the CA Intermediate and CA Final November exams 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear for the CA November exams can fill the application at the official website of icai.org.

Candidates must also note that for registering for CA Final November exams 2022, they will have to pay Rs 1,800 as an application fee for a single group, and Rs 3,300 as an application fee for both groups.

Meanwhile, candidates who are registering for CA Inter or IPCC November 2022 exam will have to pay Rs 1,500 for a single group and Rs 2,700 as an application fee for both groups.

Here's How to apply for CA Final and Intermediate Exams 2022:

Visit the official website at icai.org

On the homepage, click on 'Registrations'

Now, choose the exam you want to appear for

Fill in the application, and upload the supporting documents

Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Download and save the application for future use.

ICAI will conduct the CA Final Group 1 examination between November 1 and November 7, 2022. While the Final Group 2 exam will be held between November 10 and November 16, 2022. The CA Intermediate Group 1 exam will be held from November 2 to November 9 and Group 2 exam will be held from November 11 to November 17, 2022.

CA Final Exam Dates 2022:

For Group 1

1 Financial Reporting November 01, 2022

2 Strategic Financial Management November 03, 2022

3 Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics November 05, 2022

4 Corporate and Economic Laws November 07, 2022

For Group 2

5 Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation November 10, 2022

6 Electives Paper November 12, 2022

7 Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation November 14, 2022

8 Indirect Tax Laws November 16, 2022

CA Intermediate Exam Dates 2022

For Group 1

1 Accounting November 02, 2022

2 Corporate and Other Laws November 04, 2022

3 Cost and Management Accounting November 06, 2022

4 Taxation November 09, 2022

For Group 2

5 Advanced Accounting November 11, 2022

6 Auditing and Assurance November 13, 2022

7 Enterprise Information Systems and Strategic Management November 15, 2022

8 Financial Management and Economics for Finance November 17, 2022