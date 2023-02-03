CA Foundation Toppers List 2022: ICAI December Results Released At icai.org; Check List Of Toppers Here

CA Foundation Toppers List Dec 2022 Exam Result: ICAI released the result for the CA Foundation December exam. Candidates who have appeared for the December examination can download the results at– icai.org or icai.nic.in.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Fri, 03 Feb 2023 11:40 AM IST
Minute Read
 CA Foundation Toppers List

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday released the result for the CA Foundation December exam. Candidates who have appeared for the December examination can download the results at– icai.org or icai.nic.in.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” reads the officail notification. 

ICAI will release the topper lists of candidates soon on the official website. For reference, candidates can refer to previous year's toppers list to get an idea about the CA Foundation topper's rank.

CA Foundation toppers list 2020

First rank– Puneet Agrawal– 90.25%

