CA Foundation Results 2022: June Exam Results To Be Declared Today At icai.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date for the result declaration of the CA Foundation exam 2022. The results will be announced today on August 10. Once released, the candidates can visit the official website --- icai.nic.in. and caresults.icai.org to check their results.

Reportedly, the result link is likely to be activated by 10 AM. Notably, the institute has not announced any confirmed timing for the announcement but since the CA final and CA Inter results have been declared in a similar manner, is it being speculated that it will be the same in this case too.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 10th August 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," reads the official notice on the ICAI website.

CA Foundation Result 2022: HOW TO CHECK YOUR RESULT?

You can follow these simple steps and can check your results.

Step 1: Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in or caresults.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a link that reads, 'CA Foundation Results 2022'-- Click on the link.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: The CA Foundation Results 2022 will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Students can download their results and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the website as the official timing for result declaration is yet not confirmed.

This year, the CA Foundation exams were held from June 24 to June 30, 2022, and the results for the same will be announced today. Also, forms for CA November exams will also be made available on the same day. In order to check the result, students need their relevant login details like registration number, PIN number, and so on.