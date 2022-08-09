CA Foundation Result 2022: ICAI To Release June Exams Result On August 10; Here's How To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has announced the CA Foundation Result Date 2022. This year, candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation exams results will be released on August 10th. Once the results are announced, then students will be able to check and download their results from the official website -- caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 10th August 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," reads the official notice on the ICAI website.

"It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number," it reads.

This year, the CA Foundation May exams were held from June 24 to 30, 2022 and the results for the same will be announced on Wednesday. Incidentally, it is also the same day when CA November exam forms will be made available.

Here are steps to check your ICAI CA Foundation Results in 2022.

Step 1: Go to the official website -- caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CA Foundation Results 2022'-- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The CA Foundation Results in 2022 will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Students are informed that while the date for ICAI CA Foundation Results is out, there is no official confirmation on the result time yet. Once there is an official confirmation on the CA Result release time, it would be updated on the website. Till then, please keep your roll numbers ready for the same.