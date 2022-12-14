CA Foundation December Exam 2022 Starts Today; Check Important Guidelines & Schedule Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today is going to conduct the CA Foundation Exams paper 1 from 2 pm onwards. The ICAI CA exams will be held till December 20, 2022.

Earlier, the ICAI released the schedule for the CA foundation according to which the exam will be conducted in four sessions divided over four days, which will be conducted on December 16, 18 and 20. Aspirants will have the option to opt for either English or Hindi language for answering the questions.

According to the ICAI CA foundation exam pattern, there will be no negative marking in the subjective papers including paper 1 and paper 2, while a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be deducted in objective type paper 3 and paper 4. The exam will be held in offline mode in the evening shift.

Aspirants must ensure they carry a printout of their admit cards with them to their respective exam centres. Candidates without their admit cards will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

CA Foundation Exam December 2022: Exam Schedule

Paper 1 – Principles and Practice of AccountingDecember 14– 2 PM to 5 PM

Paper 2-- Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting– December 16– 2 PM to 5 PM

Paper 3-- Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics– December 18– 2 PM to 4 PM

Paper 4-- Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge–

December 20– 2 PM to 4 PM

CA Foundation Exam December 2022 Guidelines

-Candidates must carry a copy of the CA Foundation admit card 2022 along with a valid ID card

-The Aspirants should reach the exam hall at least 15 minutes before the start of the exam

-Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall till the conclusion of the exams

-Candidates have to submit the question paper along with the OMR sheet before leaving the examination hall

- Every candidate must sign the attendance sheets with roll number and name

- Candidates would not be allowed to carry books, written material, smart watches, mobile phones, or any other electronic gadgets inside the examination hall.