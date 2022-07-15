CA Final Results 2022: ICAI Declares May Session Scorecards; Here's How To Check

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced the ICAI CA Final May Result 2022 today (July 15). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website -- icai.nic.in.

The education body conducted the CA Final exam from May 14 to 29, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. While talking about numbers, then a total of 66575 candidates appeared for the Group 1 exam out of which 14643 candidates cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage of the exam was recorded at 21.99 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of 63253 candidates have appeared for Group 2 out of which 13877 candidates have passed. The overall pass percentage for Group 2 was recorded at 12.59 percent. Anil Shah was the topper of the examination followed by Akshat Goyal and Shrushti Keyurbhai Sanghavi.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check and download your score cards, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

ICAI CA Final May Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icai.nic.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage will find the link that reads 'ICAI CA Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login details and their results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Students can check and download the results.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage for both the groups is recorded as 12.59 percent.

Let's Meet Topper of the exam along with their score

Rank Name Marks City Rank 1 Anil Shah 642 Marks Mumbai Rank 2 Akshat Goyal 639 Marks Jairpur Rank 3 Shrushti 611 Marks Surat

Students are further advised to kee a close eye on the official website of the education board for more information results related.