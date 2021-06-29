CA Exams 2021: The court adjourns the matter for tomorrow and said that it will pass the judgment after official approval from ICAI allowing the opt-out option to students.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified that it is not in view to passing any order to postponed the Chartered Accountant (CA) Examinations 2021 scheduled to start from July 5. The top court, however, agreed to consider plea seeking an opt-out option for students who won't be able to appear in the exam due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The court's order came after the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) told the court that it will give another chance to students if they face difficulties appearing in exams due to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown. The court adjourns the matter for tomorrow and said that it will pass the judgment after official approval from ICAI allowing the opt-out option to students.

Advocate Ramji Srinivasan, appearing for ICAI, said, "We had given the opt-out option to students who were down with COVID-19. ICAI says Chief Medical Officer can issue a certificate for the students now."

"Whoever faces difficulty will be given another chance. These students had 7 years to appear for the old syllabus exam...we will give the benefit but limited to who are directly or indirectly affected by COVID. Results will be declared as soon as possible," he added.

A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose asked the ICAI to prpare a policy where a competent authority can issue a certificate explaining why a COVID-19 positive student cannot appear for the upcoming Chartered Accountant (CA) examinations.

"RT-PCR positive report may be very difficult to get. Persons who recover have long term problems and thus (may be) unable to appear in exams. The general policy may be adopted where an authorised agency can certify that he is not able to appear in the exam," the bench said as quoted by Bar and Bench.

Srinivasan said that ICAI would release a notification addressing these concerns and that an authority would be set up to decide how the opting-out process will work.

The court's orders came on the petition seeking directions to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to allow an additional attempt to any candidate who fails to appear in the July 2021 CA exams in view of COVID-19 restrictions. Another plea had sought postponement of the exams from July 6 to any later period when the COVID-19 situation normalizes, or until after teachers, students and invigilators are vaccinated.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan