Supreme Court also said that candidates opting out of COVID-related difficulties "will be permitted to appear for the next examination for both old and new syllabus".

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court directed Institute of Chartered Accountants of india (ICAI) to allow candidates to “opt out” of the CA exams on the basis of a medical certificate issued by a registered medical practitioner. “We make it clear that the candidate need not produce RT-PCR report if medical certificate issued by registered medical practitioners for his family members is produced along with request for opting out,” the court said in its order.

Those opting out due to COVID can appear for both old and new syllabus in next exam

Supreme Court also said that candidates opting out of COVID-related difficulties "will be permitted to appear for the next examination for both old and new syllabus". It added, "if any candidate who is attempting exam gets COVID during exam, he will be allowed to opt out and it will not be treated as an attempt. They can give exam in the next November cycle."

Opt-out allowed even if change in exam centre in the same city

Supreme Court also directed the ICAI to give opt-out option even if the change of exam centre is within the city. The court, thus, made ICAI to discontinue its policy of not giving opt-out to the candidates if the last minute change of exam centre is within the same city. At the same time, there is no change in ICAI policy that a student choosing to opt out of the July exam must re-appear in all the group papers in the next cycle.

“In case of last minute change of examination centres, we disapprove the suggestion of ICAI that if it is in the same city, the candidate will not be allowed to opt out. We direct that candidate should be allowed to opt out and it will not be treated as an attempt. Such candidate can appear in backup exam to be held when situation is conducive,” Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose said in its order.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma