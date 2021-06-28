“As on date, the number of COVID-19 cases are comparatively low and thus it would be in the best interests of the candidates if the examinations are held as per the schedule and not cancelled or postponed,” ICAI brief note submitted to the Supreme Court states.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) told Supreme Court on Monday that this is the “opportune moment” to offer Chartered Accountants to further their professional careers since the COVID-19 spread is at a substantially low level. The ICAI further added that it would be in the best interests of the candidates to hold the examination as per schedule. The said exams are slated to begin from July 5 2021 onwards.

ICAI said that third wave of the virus is expected to hit only by September-October and that the institute wishes to “utilise the narrow window to hold the exams in July 2021”. ICAI also added that the present COVID-19 situation is similar to the situation in November 2020 when the top court had allowed the institute to conduct the examinations.

“As on date, the number of COVID-19 cases are comparatively low and thus it would be in the best interests of the candidates if the examinations are held as per the schedule and not cancelled or postponed,” ICAI brief note submitted to the Supreme Court states.

Should not equate professional exams with School Board exams: ICAI to Supreme Court

ICAI told Supreme Court that professional exams should not be equated with CBSE or state board examinations for Class 10 or Class 12. Its brief note also claims that out of 3.7 Lakh Chartered Accountancy candidates, over 2,82,000 candidates have agreed with institute’s decision to conduct the examinations. The brief note adds that ICAI cannot allow “aspirations of a majority of the candidates” to be jeopardised.

Opt out option available, ICAI to Supreme Court

ICAI told Supreme Court that it has allowed opt-out option in case the amine or his/her family members residing in the same premises are infected with COVID-19 on or after June 21. This option can be utilised once the candidates produce COVID-19 positive RT-PCR report.Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) told Supreme Court that for its 3,74,230 candidates, it has prepared 847 examination centres across the country. The number of candidates in an examination room will be limited to 12 with just 50 per cent of total capacity, ICAI informed the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing in the matter till June 29 and is likely to pronounce its verdict tomorrow.

