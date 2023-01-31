Budget 2023: Some Lesser-Known Facts About Union Budget You Must Know

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha tomorrow (February 1). Different sectors have many expectations from the budget. But what is this budget after all? How did it start? Why is a budget called a budget and why it is necessary? In this article, you will get to know the nuances behind the making of a Union Budget.

The term 'Budget' is derived from?

The term "budget" has been derived from the French word "bougette," which means leather briefcase. Budget documents, which primarily include papers related to revenue receipt and expenditure, as well as the finance minister's speech, were traditionally carried in a brown briefcase, a legacy passed by the British. This year the budget will be delivered in a paperless form, similar to the previous two budgets.

Budget in the Indian Constitution:

The term "budget" is not mentioned in the Indian Constitution; instead, the term "Annual Financial Statement" is used (article 112).

First Union Budget of Independent India:

The first budget of independent India was presented on November 26, 1947. It was presented by the first Finance Minister R.K. Shanukham Chetty. However, it was a review of the Indian economy and no new taxes were proposed. Almost 46 per cent of the Budget or Rs 92.74 crores was allocated to the defence services department.

Bahi Khata instead of a briefcase:

In the year 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the standard Budget briefcase with the traditional 'Bahi Khata' with the National Emblem.

What are the constitutional requirements which make the Budget necessary?

Article 265: Provides that ‘no tax shall be levied or collected except by authority of law’ (Taxation needs the approval of Parliament).

Article 266: Provides that ‘no expenditure can be incurred except with the authorisation of the Legislature’ (Expenditure needs the approval of Parliament).

Article 112: President shall, in respect of every financial year, cause to be laid before Parliament, Annual Financial Statement.