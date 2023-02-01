Budget 2023: National Digital Library For Youth To Be Set Up, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced in her Budget speech that a National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books. The digital library will facilitate the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres, and levels, and device-agnostic accessibility, Ms Sitharaman said as she presented her fifth straight Budget.

The publishers will be directed to provide such books to the digital library and the physical libraries that would be established, Sitharaman added. The finance minister said the government will collaborate with NGOs working in literacy for this initiative. States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources.