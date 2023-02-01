Budget 2023: National Digital Libraries, 157 Nursing College Announced | Key Takeaways For Education

Budget 2023: National Digital Libraries, 157 Nursing College Announced | Key Takeaways For Education
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Budget 2023 in parliament today, February 1, 2023. Today, all eyes are on the Education sector, which was allocated a record Rs 1,04,277.72 crore for the 2022-23 financial year. This includes Rs 63,449.37 crore to the Department of School Education and Literacy and Rs 40,828.35 crore to the Department of Higher Education. Here you can check the key takeaways for the education sector.

Union Budget 2023 Education Sector: Key Takeaways

-National Book Trust and Children’s Book Trust will provide books in local languages and English to the physical libraries.

-A National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels and device-agnostic accessibility

-Dedicated multidisciplinary courses for medical devices will be supported in existing institutions to ensure the availability of skilled manpower for futuristic medical technologies and research.

-In the next three years, Centre will recruit a total of 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 Ekalavya schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students. The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) have had their budget increase by a significant Rs 581.96 crore, from Rs 1418.04 crore in 201-22 to Rs 2,000 crores for the 2022-23 financial year. The scheme will provide support to residential schools run for tribal students.

-Integrated online training programme for civil servants and government employees to upgrade skills.

-To build a culture of reading and to make up for pandemic time learning loss, the National Book Trust, the Children’s Book Trust, and other sources will be encouraged to provide and books and other material in regional languages, and in English to these physical libraries.

-Select facilities at ICMR labs will be made available for research to outsiders. A new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be introduced.

-157 new nursing colleges will be established in co-location with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014.

-100 labs will be set up in engineering institutions with various authorities, regulators, banks, and other businesses for developing applications using 5G services.

-To skill the youth for international opportunities, 30 Skill India International Centres will be set up across different States.

