Budget 2023: Indian Institute Of Millet Research In Hyderabad To Be Transformed Into 'Centre of Excellence'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the Indian Institute of Millets Research in Hyderabad will be supported as the centre of excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level. India is the largest producer and second largest exporter of millet in the world, which has numerous health benefits and also an integral part of the food for centuries.

“Now to make India a global hub for 'Shree Anna', the Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad will be supported as the Centre of Excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level,” Finance Minister said.

IIMR is a premier agricultural research institute engaged in basic and strategic research on sorghum and other millets under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). It coordinates and facilitates Millets research at the national level through All India Coordinated Research Projects on Millets, Pearl Millet and Small Millets and provides linkages with various national and international agencies.

Ms. Arpita Doshi, CEO and Founder of Nutrition Dynamic Foods said the Millets Institute's government funding will attract many startups to benefit from food processing research, where few innovative startups struggle to scale up.

"Millets are the most energetic, low-GI foods that are rich in natural proteins and dietary fibers and help reduce the global diabetes burden that 70% of the population faces. For decades, the Hyderabad-based Institute of Millets has been researching nutrition security in processed foods, and it will play an important role in the millet segment in India and around the world. Millets are widely consumed as a nutritious food all over the world. India is at the forefront of global leadership in the millets segment,'' said Doshi.