Budget 2023: Focus On EdTech, Better Accessibility Among Key Demands For Education Budget

THE UNION Budget for this fiscal will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. As the day nears, budget expectations for this year are sky-high with a key demand for a focused approach toward making education aligned with future preparedness. We know that the Edtech sector is expanding in India, and now edtech players are looking to the government for support. As they are looking forward to some positive announcements in this budget regarding encouragement to the edtech players, impetus to student learning and teacher training, policy, taxation, among others.

With the country's student population growing, the need for new schools, colleges, and universities, as well as the upgrading of existing infrastructure, is essential. Access to modern teaching methods, technology, and pedagogy is crucial for educators to update their skills and knowledge. Last year, the Union Budget allocated funds were Rs 40,828.35 crores for higher education and Rs 63,449.37 crores for school education.

Vamsi Krishna, CEO, and Co-founder of Vedantu said that as India moves further towards a digital future, the last few years have had a significant impact on the education sector. We have observed a shift from rote learning methods to skill-based learning.

“It is amazing to see how technology has broken ground by making education accessible and affordable to students, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 regions. One thing that we expect from this year’s Union Budget is more government resources and support for EdTech initiatives. Investment in education technology is imperative for the development of our learning ecosystem,” Krishna said.

While elaborating upon the expectations of government policy in education Krishna said, “Apart from the budget, we also expect the government to frame a policy structure that could encourage schools to expand their online learning efforts by enabling them with more education technology. To nurture new ideas and technologies, there is a longing need to bring reforms in the online learning space which will truly be the catalyst in terms of further innovation and growth of the sector.”

Speaking about the expectations from the budget Vivek Sunder, CEO, of Cuemath, who shared his perspective and expectations from the government for the edtech sector in two crucial areas.

Encouragement To The Edtech Players

Edtech is here to stay and Indian edtech firms have a great opportunity to take our learning modules and strong pedagogy to learners across the globe. Therefore, allocating funds to areas of digital learning, teacher training, and the development of research infrastructure. Looking at the increasing cost of education in the country, long-term tax exemption, lowering GST on education services and continued funding support will help the edtech firms by - a) offering them a financial cushion, b) exploring and investing in phygital learning formats and improving the experience, and c) allowing them time to rebound and attain profitability.

Impetus To Student Learning And Teacher Training

The true impact of the pandemic and lockdowns on student learning outcomes is only now coming to light. Children have suffered, especially in STEM subjects that are considered traditionally hard to learn. The need is to have students make up for lost time and be able to improve their learning levels. While schools will do their best to cope up, the role of edtech in providing booster doses to kids to get to level is important. Additionally, the government could also consider what many countries around the world have done - either directly or via schools, to provide funds for remedial coaching and tutoring to help bring learners up to speed. This can go a long way in ensuring that the sector is able to attract and retain quality talent and create more jobs.