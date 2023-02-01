Budget 2023: 100 Labs Will Be Set Up For Developing 5G Applications In Engineering Colleges

Budget 2023: The labs will cover applications including smart classrooms, precision farming, intelligent transportation systems, and healthcare applications, etc.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Wed, 01 Feb 2023 12:59 PM IST
Budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while delivering the Union Budget to Parliament today, February 1, 2023, announced that the IITs will receive a research grant for the indigenous production of lab-grown diamonds. 5G enterprise will get a boost with the announcement of 100 labs to be set to develop 5G applications across smart classrooms, precision farming, intelligent transport systems and healthcare applications.

“100 labs for developing applications using 5g services will be set up in engineering institutions with focus on business models and employment potential,” said Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman. 

The labs will cover applications including smart classrooms, precision farming, intelligent transportation systems, and healthcare applications, among others, to realise a new range of opportunities, business models, and employment potential.

