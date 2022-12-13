BSSC CGL Admit Cards 2022 Released At bssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission on Monday released the admit card of the BSSC CGL. The exam will be conducted on December 23 and 24. Candidates, who are going to appear for the third Graduate Level Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 exam can download their admit card at – bssc.bihar.gov.in and onlinebssc.com.

BSSC will be held to fill 2187 vacant posts in the state. To get selected for the vacancies, candidates must qualify in the Prelims and Mains Exam. The exam will be conducted via online mode. According to the previous trends, BSSC CGL prelims consist of an objective type exam. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The prelims exam will consist of three sections including 50 questions in each section. There will be a total of 150 questions for 600 marks with a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer. Candidates who will clear the BSSC CGL prelims exam will be eligible for the mains exam.

The BSSC CGL mains exam is divided into two parts including papers 1 and 2. Paper 1 consists of a language paper containing 100 questions for a total of 400 marks. Candidates have to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks to be eligible for paper 2. The exam duration will be 2 hours and 15 minutes.

BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– onlinebssc.com

Step 2: Click on the link "ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD LINK FOR 3RD GRADUATE LEVEL COMBINED COMPETITIVE (PT) EXAM-2022." on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to enter login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and password

Step 4: The BSSC CGL 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen and take a printout for further processing