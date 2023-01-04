BSSC CGL 2022 Paper Leak: Protest Held In Patna Seeking Exam Cancellation; Police Lathicharge Aspirants

Aspirants preparing for Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) CGL held a protest at Dak Bungalow road crossing in Patna today (January 4) against the state government over the alleged paper leak. Students were demanding the selection commission to cancel the CGL examination after the images of the leaked paper went viral on social media. The Bihar Police lathicharged the students who were protesting against the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC).

“Bihar Police lathicharge Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants who were protesting against the state govt over paper leak,” tweeted ANI.

The paper leak happened last year in December 2022. CM Nitish Kumar even said that the investigation has been going on while the BJP has called for a CBI investigation. Videos of the protests over the CGL paper leak have been going viral over the internet. The paper was conducted on December 23 and 24, 2023.

Police resorted to lathi-charge after the protesting aspirants started violence and vandalism, according to a senior official. “They started violence and vandalism and to control it, (lathi-charge) was done. Some have been arrested. FIR will be registered against them,” MS Khan, special executive magistrate, Patna, quoted by the news agency ANI.

The aspirants are also demanding to cancel all shift exams and demand a fair exam as they fear it would lead to failure of exams. Visuals of the Bihar Police being deployed on the streets and staging lathi charge has been circulating on Twitter.