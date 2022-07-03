BSF To Bank Officers To Indian Army: Top Govt Jobs To Apply For This Week | Details

If you are looking for government jobs or trying to switch jobs then this article is for you. It can be stressful to find the right job that will provide you with enough, so here is a list that can help all job seekers to get a head start. Check the list given below to find jobs in various fields to make your task easy.

Indian Army recruitment 2022:

The Ministry of Defence has begun the recruitment process for 458 posts of cook, MTS (Chowkidar), barber, gardener, tin smith, camp guard, and fireman among others. Candidates can submit their applications via post within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age to apply for the posts. For the post of Civilian Motor Driver, the upper age limit is 27 years.

Candidates must have passed class 10 to apply while some posts require the candidates to possess a class 12 passing certificate as well.

The selection process involves a written test followed by skill or physical tests. The salary being offered ranges between Rs 18,000 and Rs 29,200 along with DA and other allowances.



Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment 2022:

The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (SI) and other constable posts. Candidates can apply online through the official website of BSF last by July 12.

The recruiting is for a total of 110 posts including 22 posts of SI and 88 posts of constable. Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age to apply for the posts.

The selection will be on the basis of a written exam and those who clear it will have to appear for a Physical Standard test and medical examination.

Indian Navy Agnipath recruitment 2022:

The Indian Navy began the recruitment process for hiring Agniveers on July 2. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the Indian Navy. Those aged between 17 and 23 can apply for the Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR) posts.

Candidates must have passed class 12 with chemist, biology or computer science for the post of SSR while those who have cleared class 10 can apply for MR posts.

Selection will be on the basis of a written exam followed by a physical test. A final merit list will be then prepared on the basis of the marks scored by the candidates. The salary on offer ranges from Rs 33,000 in the first year to Rs 40,000 in the fourth year.



IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is hiring candidates through the common recruitment process to fill a total of 6,035 vacancies of clerks in public sector banks.

Candidates can apply online through the official website of IBPS last by July 21. The age limit for the posts is 20 to 28 years. The candidate must possess a graduation degree to apply for the post.

The selection will be done on the basis of a multilevel recruitment process that includes an online preliminary exam.

Navodaya Teacher, Principal Recruitment 2022: