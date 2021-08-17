Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH): Students who wish to appear for the improvement examination can apply online through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. The last date to apply for the improvement examination is August 27, 2021. The examination will be conducted in September 2021, as per the official notice.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is all set to begin the registration process for Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021 for class 10th and 12th students from today (August 17) onwards. A notice regarding the same is available on the official website. Students who wish to appear for the improvement examination can apply online through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. The last date to apply for the improvement examination is August 27, 2021. The examination will be conducted in September 2021, as per the official notice.



This examination is for those students who are not satisfied with their result for Class 10 or Class 12. The Board has given the option of reappearing for exams to improve the marks to students. This means any student can appear for the improvement exams. Candidates can follow the below given steps to register for the improvement examination.

How to register for Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021?

First visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Then click on the Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021 link given on the homepage.

Then login with your credentials.

Next click on submit.

After this you will be required to fill in the application form.

Once the form is filled you need to process the payment.

Again click on submit and you application will be registered.

Lastly, you need to download the confirmation page and keep a copy of it for future purpose.

What is the fee for the Improvement Examination?

For Secondary exams candidates who wish to apply for improvement examination will have to pay Rs 900 while for Senior Secondary examination candidates will have to pay Rs 1050. The examination fees will be paid online by the candidates. For more related details you can check the official site of BSEH.

