BSEH Improvement Exam 2021: Haryana Board releases class 10, 12 exam date sheet for Open School
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, cancelled BSEH Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 for Open school students due to the COVIE-19 pandemic situation. The board further allowed the unsatisfied students that they can appear for the offline examination. Now, the Haryana Board has released the complete schedule for Open School Improvement Exams on the official website--bseh.org.in.
As per the schedule released, the Improvement exams will be held from September 7, 2021, and will conclude on September 22, 2021. The exams will be held in the afternoon from 2 PM to 4 PM for all the subjects. The school and students are required to strictly follow COVID-19 rules.
BSEH Class 10 Improvement Exam 2021: Date Sheet
|Date
|Subject
|September 7, 2021
|Hindi
|September 9, 2021
|Mathematics
|September 11, 2021
|English
|September 14, 2021
|Science & Technology
|September 16, 2021
|Social Science
|September 18, 2021
|Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ HomeScience/ Physical Education/ Computer Science
BSEH Class 12 Improvement Exam 2021: Date Sheet
|Date/Day
|Subject
|September 7, 2021 (Tuesday)
|English Core/English Elective
|September 8, 2021 (Wednesday)
|Hindi Core/Hindi Elective/English Special in lieu of Hindi Core
|September 9, 2021 (Thursday)
|Home Science
|September 10, 2021 (Friday)
|Mathematics
|September 11, 2021 (Saturday)
|Geography/Accountancy
|September 13, 2021 (Monday)
|Political Science
|September 14, 2021 (Tuesday)
|History/Chemistry
|September 15, 2021 (Wednesday)
|Sociology/Biology
|September 16, 2021 (Thursday)
|Physics/Business Studies/Psychology
|September 17, 2021 (Friday)
|Public Administration
|September 18, 2021 (Saturday)
|Computer Science/Philosophy
|September 20, 2021 (Monday)
|Economics
|September 21, 2021 (Tuesday)
|Physical Education/Entreprewneurship
|September 22, 2021 (wednesday)
|Punjabi/Sanskrit/Urdu
As per the notice released by the Haryana Board, differently-abled students will be provided with services of amanuensis and an extra 20 minutes in every paper.
Students are advised to keep a check on the Haryana Board or English Jagran website for the latest updates on BSEH Class 10 and 12 Improvement Exam.
