BSEH Improvement Exam 2021: The Improvement exams will be held from September 7, 2021, and will conclude on September 22, 2021. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, cancelled BSEH Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 for Open school students due to the COVIE-19 pandemic situation. The board further allowed the unsatisfied students that they can appear for the offline examination. Now, the Haryana Board has released the complete schedule for Open School Improvement Exams on the official website--bseh.org.in.

As per the schedule released, the Improvement exams will be held from September 7, 2021, and will conclude on September 22, 2021. The exams will be held in the afternoon from 2 PM to 4 PM for all the subjects. The school and students are required to strictly follow COVID-19 rules.

BSEH Class 10 Improvement Exam 2021: Date Sheet

Date Subject September 7, 2021 Hindi September 9, 2021 Mathematics September 11, 2021 English September 14, 2021 Science & Technology September 16, 2021 Social Science September 18, 2021 Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ HomeScience/ Physical Education/ Computer Science

BSEH Class 12 Improvement Exam 2021: Date Sheet

Date/Day Subject September 7, 2021 (Tuesday) English Core/English Elective September 8, 2021 (Wednesday) Hindi Core/Hindi Elective/English Special in lieu of Hindi Core September 9, 2021 (Thursday) Home Science September 10, 2021 (Friday) Mathematics September 11, 2021 (Saturday) Geography/Accountancy September 13, 2021 (Monday) Political Science September 14, 2021 (Tuesday) History/Chemistry September 15, 2021 (Wednesday) Sociology/Biology September 16, 2021 (Thursday) Physics/Business Studies/Psychology September 17, 2021 (Friday) Public Administration September 18, 2021 (Saturday) Computer Science/Philosophy September 20, 2021 (Monday) Economics September 21, 2021 (Tuesday) Physical Education/Entreprewneurship September 22, 2021 (wednesday) Punjabi/Sanskrit/Urdu

As per the notice released by the Haryana Board, differently-abled students will be provided with services of amanuensis and an extra 20 minutes in every paper.

Students are advised to keep a check on the Haryana Board or English Jagran website for the latest updates on BSEH Class 10 and 12 Improvement Exam.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv