New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, cancelled BSEH Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 for Open school students due to the COVIE-19 pandemic situation. The board further allowed the unsatisfied students that they can appear for the offline examination. Now, the Haryana Board has released the complete schedule for Open School Improvement Exams on the official website--bseh.org.in.

As per the schedule released, the Improvement exams will be held from September 7, 2021, and will conclude on September 22, 2021. The exams will be held in the afternoon from 2 PM to 4 PM for all the subjects. The school and students are required to strictly follow COVID-19 rules.

BSEH Class 10 Improvement Exam 2021: Date Sheet

Date Subject
September 7, 2021 Hindi
September 9, 2021 Mathematics
September 11, 2021                          English
September 14, 2021 Science & Technology
September 16, 2021 Social Science
September 18, 2021 Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ HomeScience/ Physical Education/ Computer Science

BSEH Class 12 Improvement Exam 2021: Date Sheet

Date/Day Subject
September 7, 2021 (Tuesday) English Core/English Elective
September 8, 2021 (Wednesday) Hindi Core/Hindi Elective/English Special in lieu of Hindi Core
September 9, 2021 (Thursday) Home Science
September 10, 2021 (Friday) Mathematics
September 11, 2021 (Saturday) Geography/Accountancy
September 13, 2021 (Monday) Political Science
September 14, 2021 (Tuesday) History/Chemistry
September 15, 2021 (Wednesday) Sociology/Biology
September 16, 2021 (Thursday) Physics/Business Studies/Psychology
September 17, 2021 (Friday) Public Administration
September 18, 2021 (Saturday) Computer Science/Philosophy
September 20, 2021 (Monday) Economics
September 21, 2021 (Tuesday) Physical Education/Entreprewneurship
September 22, 2021 (wednesday) Punjabi/Sanskrit/Urdu

As per the notice released by the Haryana Board, differently-abled students will be provided with services of amanuensis and an extra 20 minutes in every paper.

Students are advised to keep a check on the Haryana Board or English Jagran website for the latest updates on BSEH Class 10 and 12 Improvement Exam.

